Image Source : TWITTER Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is Cognizant India's new Chairman and MD

US-based IT major Cognizant on Tuesday said it has elevated Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as Chairman and Managing Director of its India operations.

Ramamoorthy, who has worked with the company for over two decades, will report directly to Cognizant’s Executive Committee.

In an email to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said Ramamoorthy had played a leading role in developing many of the company's India-based portfolios.

These include areas like marketing and communications, market research and intelligence, public affairs, and knowledge management, he said.

Ramamoorthy - as the Executive Director at Cognizant India - had also spearheaded work for Cognizant Foundation and Cognizant Outreach.

Before joining Cognizant, he has worked with Tata Consultancy Services. Prior to that, he was a lecturer at two premier colleges in India and went on to officiate as the Principal at one of them.

Terming its India operations as a 'jewel' and 'prized asset', Humphries said the country is a hub of its global delivery, solutioning, and innovation.

"We are fortunate to have many talented and engaged colleagues in India, more than 2,00,000 in all, who excel at serving our clients," he noted.

At the end of June 2019 quarter, the company had said its global headcount stood at about 288,200 people.

Humphries said in the weeks ahead, Ramamoorthy will set up a management committee and an operating committee for India.

"These committees will help us further strengthen our operations in the country, proactively advance our agenda as we engage with the media and government, drive greater diversity and inclusion throughout our organisation... and work to accelerate Cognizant’s topline growth," he added.

Ramamoorthy said India has played a key role in Cognizant’s growth story from USD 2 million to USD 16 billion in revenue.

"It is both a privilege and an honour to lead Cognizant’s India operations to our next level of growth and innovation, driven by the digital opportunity," he said.

