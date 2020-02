Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Budget 2020

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal presented budget 2020 of Rs 1.54 lakh crore on Friday. One of the key announcement made by the Punjab Finance Minister is reducing the retirement age of government employees to 58 and releasing 6% pending DA arrears in a week's time. This is the fourth time Manpreet Singh Badal presented the budget in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government.