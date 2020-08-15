PM Modi pitches for robust, world-class Railways; says silos being broken

Image Source : ANI PM Modi pitches for robust, world-class Railways

Addressing the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for or robust, world-class Railways. Speaking on the economy of the country, Modi said "we have to remove silos and the entire country has to move towards multi-modal connectivity infrastructure."

Speaking further, the prime minister said, "many big companies of the world are turning to India."

"We have to move forward with the mantra of 'Make in India' as well as 'Make for World'," Prime Minister Modi added.

"About 7,000 projects of different sectors have been identified to bring a new revolution in infrastructure," Modi said, adding, "we have to remove silos and entire country has to move towards multi-modal connectivity infrastructure."

Speaking on the financial assistance provided to the poor, the prime minister said, "nearly Rs 90,000 crore have been directly transferred to bank accounts of poor."

On food grains, PM Modi said, "over 80 crore people provided free food grains."

Seven crore poor families were given free gas cylinders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

