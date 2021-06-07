Image Source : PTI Premium petrol price crosses Rs 100 per litre mark in Kerala

After several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the price of premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in Kerala on

Monday. The price of premium petrol hit the century mark at the pumps in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

The premium petrol cost Rs 101.14 at fuel stations in the capital district while it was Rs 100.24 in northern Wayanad. According to industry sources, the price is different in various districts, depending on the freight charges.

The price of petrol and disease was increased by 28 paise in the state on Monday, they said.

In the city, pumps charged Rs 97.38 per litre for ordinary petrol,while it was Rs 95.43 in Kochi and Rs 95.68 in Kozhikode today.

"Increasing fuel price is a growing concern for commoners like me, especially during this lockdown period. People like me do not have any proper job due to the pandemic-induced restrictions. In such a situation, this hike is a heavy burden," Rajath, who worked as a delivery boy in a

hotel here, said.

The activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today as a mark of protest against the frequent hikes of petrol and diesel.

