Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices kept unchanged after seven days of hike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital today are Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively

Petrol, Diesel Prices 2021: After seven straight days of hike, fuel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, November 3. The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital today are Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 115.85 and the diesel is Rs 106.62 per liter. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 110.49 while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre. At the same time, in Chennai, petrol is Rs 106.66 a liter and diesel is Rs 102.59 a liter, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Earlier, oil companies had increased the prices of petrol and diesel throughout the week. While diesel prices remained stable on Tuesday, petrol prices increased by 31 to 35 paise.

States where petrol price crosses Rs 100

The price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Petrol price is highest in Mumbai.

Indian Oil has given the facility to know the rate of petrol and diesel. You can also know through SMS. Indian Oil customers in Delhi can type in the message box - RSP 102072 (RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump) and send it to the number 9224992249. Similarly, type RSP 108412 for Mumbai, RSP 119941 for Kolkata and RSP 133593 for Chennai and send it to 9224992249. The latest rates of fuel prices will be sent on your mobile.

Latest Business News