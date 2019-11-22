Image Source : PTI PayPal declines to extend services to Pakistan

Pakistan government officials on Friday said that as of now PayPal, an American company which operates a worldwide online payment system that supports online money transfers, has refused to extend its services to Pakistan.

Last month, an Information Technology Ministry of Pakistan delegation tried to convince the company to introduce its services in the country, Pakistani media reported.

The PayPal officials told the delegation that as of now Pakistan is not part of their programme for at least three years because there are no business possibilities in the country.

The National Institute of Technology Board said that Pakistan wants PayPal to start operations in the country to facilitate its countrymen earning in foreign countries and facing problems in transferring money from there.

PayPal reviews its operations every year and there is a possibility that it might enter Pakistan in the future, the board said.

In February this year, the then Finance Minister Asad Umar said that the government is committed to bring PayPal to Pakistan.