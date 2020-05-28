Image Source : PTI PAN instant allotment facility launched: Here's how to get PAN in minutes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday launched a facility for instant allotment of PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC. The facility will be available for those applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number and have a mobile number registered in Aadhaar. The allotment process is paperless and an electronic PAN (e-PAN) is issued to the applicants completely free of cost. The launch follows the announcement made by Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020.

Must for PAN applicants

1. PAN applicants should have a valid Aadhaar which is not linked to any other PAN

2. The applicant should have his mobile number registered with Aadhaar

3. Since this is a paper-less process so the applicants are not required to submit or upload any documents.

4. The applicant should not have another PAN. Possession of more than one PAN will result in penalty under section 272B(1) of Income-Tax Act.

How to apply for PAN

Step 1: Visit e-filing website of Income tax department

Step 2: Click on the link - 'Instant PAN through Aadhaar'

Step 3: Click on the link - 'Get new PAN'

Step 4: Fill in your Aadhaar, enter captcha and confirm

Step 5: Submit the OTP received in text box

Step 6: You will receive an acknowledgement number, keep it for future reference

Step 7: A message will be sent to applicant's registered mobile number and e-mail id

How to download PAN

Step 1: To download PAN, please go to the e-filing website of Income-tax department

Step 2: Click on the link - 'Instant PAN through Aadhaar'

Step 3: Click on the link - 'Check status of PAN'

Step 4: Submit Aadhaar number and OTP sent to Aadhaar registered mobile number

Step 5: Check the status of application - whether PAN is allotted or not

Step 6: If PAN is allotted, click on download link to get a copy of the e-PAN pdf

