Oppo mobile factory in Greater Noida resumes operation amid lockdown 3.0

Image Source : ANI Oppo mobile factory in Greater Noida resumes operation

Oppo mobile factory in Greater Noida has resumed its work today with around 200 workers who were brought to factory by buses. The maintenance work has started before resuming complete operations. The Uttar Pradesh government has permitted limited manufacturing operations, which according to industry players is 25-30 per cent of a plant's capacity, in the state.

Yesterday, South Korean electronics giant Samsung had resumed limited manufacturing operations at its Noida plant.

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Oppo mobile factory in Greater Noida has resumed its work today with around 200 workers who were brought to factory by buses. The maintenance work has started before resuming complete operations. Govt has allowed factories to operate with reduced workforce. pic.twitter.com/XwaLfUM2TG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2020

Mobile phone factories located in UP account for more than 60 per cent of the total devices produced in the country.

The UP government has asked companies to follow standard operating procedures to ensure health safety of employees and hygiene at their premises to check the spread of coronavirus.

The confirmed cases in India continue to surge and have now crossed the 59,000-mark. The death toll in the country nears 2,000 at 1,981 as of Saturday morning.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage