Govt allows onion export from January 1

The government on Monday allowed the export of onions with effect from January 1, 2021.

New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2020 20:14 IST
The government on Monday allowed the export of onions with effect from January 1, 2021. In September, the government had prohibited the exports due to spurt in prices.

"The export of all varieties of onions...has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

(With PTI Inputs)

