Image Source : PTI Govt allows onion export from January 1

The government on Monday allowed the export of onions with effect from January 1, 2021. In September, the government had prohibited the exports due to spurt in prices.

"The export of all varieties of onions...has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Government of India allows export of all varieties of onions with effect from 1st January 2021 pic.twitter.com/8yMPwVnui5 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Business News