OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei 'quits' day ahead of 8T series launch

Image Source : AP OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei 'quits'

The co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus Carl Pei has reportedly left the company ahead of the flagship OnePlus 8T series and the affordable Nord N10 series launch. Two separate sources speaking with TechCrunch confirmed that Pei has left OnePlus. According to the report, Pei is starting "a new venture" and "is in talks with investors to raise capital. Pei's Twitter bio still reads "#NewBeginnings @oneplus" and his LinkedIn profile still lists him as a co-founder of OnePlus.

Image Source : CARL PEI/TWITTER Carl Pei's Twitter Bio still mentions 'One Plus'

Pei was looking after the successful OnePlus Nord lineup and previously the flagship models from OnePlus.

Emily Dai, who is currently in charge of the company's operations in India, maybe appointed as the head of the Nord product line globally.

Pei and Pete Lau started OnePlus back in 2012 and have led the company from a tiny smartphone brand to one that leads in several markets, including India.

A few months ago, Lau was reassigned to look after product development and planning for Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 8T 5G is set for a global launch on October 14.

