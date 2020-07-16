Image Source : GOOGLE Oil companies hold diesel, petrol prices again

A day after diesel Prices increased to extend its gain over petrol in Delhi, oil marketing companies decided to keep the pump prices of the two petroleum products unchanged on Thursday.

Accordingly, diesel continues to be priced at Rs 81.18 per litre in the capital, while petrol has maintained steady levels at Rs 80.43 a litre.

Oil companies had raised diesel prices marginally by 13 paisa on Wednesday while keeping petrol prices unchanged. Petrol prices had maintained the same level of Rs 80.43 a litre since June 29 when it's pump price rose marginally by 5 paisa over previous days price.

Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins.

With the hikes in diesel prices, the gap between the two auto fuels has further widened in the national capital. Last month, diesel prices overtook that of petrol in the national capital, in an unprecedented development.

Along with the Capital, petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged in other metro cities as well.

Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from a June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for last 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5-Rs 11.5 per litre respectively. Last week petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for four days before diesel prices increasing on Sunday, Monday and again on Wednesday.

