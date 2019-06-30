Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Odisha to auction 5-10 mines in July: Minister Prafulla Mallick

Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick on Saturday said the state is set to auction 5-10 mines in July.  

PTI PTI
Bhubaneswar Published on: June 30, 2019 8:34 IST
The state has 36 mineral blocks.

The state has 36 mineral blocks.

"In 2020, around 24 mines will be closed but we have already chalked out plans to auction those mines so that our mineral production is not hampered," the minister said.

Mallick also claimed that the state is experiencing a "huge revenue loss", as the Centre is yet to consider its demand for revision of coal royalty.

"We have requested the coal ministry several times to revise the royalty... We hope the Centre will take a decision in this regard soon," Mallick said. 

