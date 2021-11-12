Friday, November 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Blast reported in mosque in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. At least 12 wounded, reports Reuters
  • Aam Aadmi Party announces its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. New RBI schemes will give impetus to inclusive, responsive financial system: Shaktikanta Das

New RBI schemes will give impetus to inclusive, responsive financial system: Shaktikanta Das

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also thanked PM Modi for the initiatives. Narendra Modi launched 2 innovative customer-centric initiatives of RBI today. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2021 14:10 IST
New RBI schemes, inclusive financial system, responsive financial system, Shaktikanta Das, latest bu
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

New RBI schemes will give impetus to inclusive, responsive financial system: Shaktikanta Das.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that RBI Retail Direct Scheme and Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme will provide further impetus to India's journey towards a more inclusive and responsive financial system.

"Launching of RBI Retail Direct Scheme and Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme will provide further impetus to India's journey towards a more inclusive and responsive financial system," said RBI Governor.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two innovative customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India today. 

The RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors. It offers them a new avenue for directly investing in securities issued by the Government of India and the State Governments. Investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities account online with the RBI, free of cost.

The Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to further improve the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by RBI. 

The central theme of the scheme is based on 'One Nation-One Ombudsman' with one portal, one email and one address for the customers to lodge their complaints. There will be a single point of reference for customers to file their complaints, submit the documents, track status and provide feedback. 

A multi-lingual toll-free number will provide all relevant information on grievance redress and assistance for filing complaints.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Will increase investment avenues, says PM Modi as he launches RBI's 2 innovative schemes

Also Read:​ PM Modi launches RBI schemes to ease access to money markets for small investors

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News