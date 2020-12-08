Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
     
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations.

New Delhi Published on: December 08, 2020 10:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairman said India is today among the best digitally-connected nations in the world.

But there are 300 million phone users "trapped" in 2G and there is a need for policy intervention to bring to them smartphones that are capable of doing digital transactions.

Also, there is a need for a faster rollout of 5G in India, he said adding his firm Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in the country.

India, he said, can develop into a manufacturing hub of semiconductors. "We cannot rely on large imports," he said.

