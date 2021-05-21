Image Source : PTI COVID-19: This engineering-infra firm distributes 2.2 crore litres oxygen and 3,122 cylinders in 10 days (Representational Image)

As the second wave of Covid -19 witnessed several Covid-19 patients dying due to the non-availability of oxygen, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has swung into action to address the oxygen gap in the system.

MEIL has started its 24 hours production plant at 100 per cent capacity to accommodate the shortage of oxygen in the southern states.

MEIL has already successfully supplied 21,460 MT of oxygen which is equivalent to 2.2 Crore litres free-of-cost and is continuing to supply to the hospitals to over 17 Government and Private hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Odisha.

These hospitals include Osmania General Hospital and other Government hospitals in two Telugu states and private hospitals such as the Sarojini Devi Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Medicity Hospitals to name a few.

"Within a short span of time, MEIL set up an Oxygen plant and put in place a special team to oversee the distribution and supply of Oxygen free-of-cost to the government and private hospitals in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our plant is equipped to supply Oxygen round-the-clock," Govind K, General Manager, MEIL, who is coordinating with the team that looks into the distribution of Oxygen said.

The entire tracking, regulatory approvals, and delivery will be managed by the company. The specially dedicated team at MEIL has vowed to maintain a continuous supply of oxygen from its production plant till the situation eases.

