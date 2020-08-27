TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid US pressure to sell Chinese video app

Image Source : FILE Kevin Mayer resigns as TikTok CEO, Vanessa Pappas to succeed him

Three months after becoming the TikTok Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Mayer has quit his role amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app. General Manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the company's employees.

Mayer, in a letter, told to employees at TikTok and ByteDance, which controls the app, of his decision to leave on Thursday. Mayer decided to quit after Trump threatened to ban TikTok in the US within 90 days if the US operations of the TikTok is not sold to a domestic company.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” Mayer wrote in his letter to his employees, which was obtained by Financial Times.

“I understand that the role that I signed up for — including running TikTok globally — will look very different as a result of the US administration's action to push for a sell-off of the US business,” he added.

Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok as CEO in May.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” TikTok said in a statement.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage