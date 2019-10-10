Image Source : RELIANCE JIO ANNOUNCES DI Attention Jio Users! Your calls to rival networks will be free if recharged before this date

A day after Reliance Jio's announcement of 6 paisa/minute charge on voice calls to rival networks, the company came out with an important update on the decision. It said it would not charge Jio users if their recharge was done on or before October 9. Those who had recharged their phones before this date can enjoy free calls to non-Jio numbers.

"Dear customer, If you have recharged on or before 9th October, you can continue enjoying free call benefits (even to Non-Jio numbers), until your plan expires," Reliance Jio said in a tweet today.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company Reliance Jio had on Wednesday announced that it will charge its users for voice calls made to rival networks like Vodafone-Idea, Airtel. The new charge is not applicable on calls made to other Jio phones or landlines. However, these costs were not imposed on calls using WhatsApp, FaceTime, and other such platforms.

An important update for all Jio users. pic.twitter.com/TR04y92wmC — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 10, 2019

Reliance Jio said it made the move to recover the losses created by the TRAI move. Also, the company said in its statement a highly charged 35-40 crore 2G users of rival networks ended up giving missed calls to its users since voice calls on Jio network were free. This, in turn, resulted in a payout of Rs 13,500 crore to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in last three years.

ALSO READ | Why has Jio decided to charge users 6 paisa/minute

ALSO READ | Jio users to be charged 6 paisa/min on voice calls to rival networks