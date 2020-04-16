Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea approach TRAI over prepaid recharge patterns: Report

Top telecom companies including Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have approached sector regulator TRAI over prepaid recharge patterns, news agency PTI reported today. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea have sought time till April 20 to submit data on prepaid recharge patterns, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Earlier, Trai had asked all the telcos to provide data on recharge patterns of prepaid users during the lockdown and other related information. PTI sources said the details sought from telcos include the number of subscribers who have benefitted from validity extension and talktime credit. Data has also been sought on number of subscribers who were unable to recharge during the lockdown.

Vodafone Idea had earlier announced extension of validity on prepaid plans availed by low-income customers using feature phones till April 17, and Rs 10 talktime credit, while Bharti Airtel too had offered extension in the validity period of over 8 crore pre-paid connections until April 17 as well as credited Rs 10 talk time in these accounts.

Reliance Jio had offered its JioPhone users 100 minutes of free talktime and 100 free SMS till April 17, and their incoming calls would continue even post validity of their pre-paid vouchers.

The telecom industry had, however, rejected Trai's call for extending benefits of talktime credit and extended validity to all pre-paid mobile phone users.

Industry body COAI had argued that telecom firms had offered over Rs 600 crore of benefits to low-income users to stay connected during nationwide lockdown, and extending it all prepaid users was unjustified.

(With PTI inputs)

