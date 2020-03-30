Jefferies Group CFO Peg Broadbent dies of coronavirus complications

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jefferies Group, Peg Broadbent, has died of coronavirus complications, a company statement said.

"The entire Jefferies family mourns Peg's loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and all our global employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Peg's family, the statement added.

Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, has been appointed as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC.

Broadbent was the CFO and partner of the company for over 12 years. He had worked with Morgan Stanley for 16 years before joining Jefferies in 2007.

As per the statement on Sunday, CEO Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman expressed their heartfelt condolences and said: "We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications. Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to Peg's dear wife, Hayley, and their young children, Sebastian and Grace, as well as Peg's older children, Anna, Sophie and Charlie, and all of Peg's extended family here and in the United Kingdom."

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing.

Jefferies Group LLC is its principal subsidiary and an independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the US.