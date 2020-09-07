Ex-ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar arrested in ICICI Bank-Videocon case

Image Source : FILE PHOTO ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar husband Deepak Kochhar arrested ICICI Bank Videocon case ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Kochar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have informed.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested businessman Deepak Kochhar for alleged money laundering in relation to a deal between the bank and Videocon Group. Deepak Kochchar was interrogated by the ED officials earlier in the day before his arrest later in the evening.

In 2019, a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was lodged against Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) chairman Venugopal Dhoot to investigate alleged irregularities in sanctioning Rs 1,875 crore in loans by the ICICI Bank.

In June this year, CBI booked Venugopal Dhoot and others for alleged irregularities in the acquisition of oil and gas assets in Mozambique and causing loss to a consortium of banks led by the SBI.

This had come when the agency was already probing Dhoot in a money laundering case pertaining to the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore in loans by the ICICI Bank.

The ED had filed the money laundering case last year against Dhoot on the basis of a complaint registered by the CBI, which had named Dhoot, his companies (Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Ltd), as well as former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The ED had questioned Dhoot in December 2019 in Mumbai in connection with the case.

(With inputs from IANS)

