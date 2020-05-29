Image Source : PAN INSTANT ALLOTMENT FACILITY LAUNCHED: Good News! Now get instant PAN card online through Aadhaar based e-KYC. Follow these simple steps

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday formally launched the facility for instant allotment of PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC (on near to real-time basis). The Income Tax department took to Twitter and said the process of applying for the instant PAN is very simple.

This facility is now available for those PAN applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number and have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar. The allotment process is paperless and an electronic PAN (e-PAN) is issued to the applicants free of cost.

“The launch of the Instant PAN facility is yet another step by the Income Tax Department towards Digital India, thereby creating further ease of compliance for the taxpayers,” the CBDT stated.

The Income Tax department said that the process for applying for instant PAN is extremely simple. “The applicant may go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department to provide her/his valid Aadhaar no & submit the OTP generated on the Aadhaar registered mobile no.”

“On completion of this process, a 15-digit acknowledgement no is generated. The status of the request can be checked anytime by providing the valid Aadhaar no &once allotted, the e-PAN can be downloaded. e-PAN is also sent to the applicant on the email id, if registered with Aadhaar,” the tax department said.

Follow these steps to download instant PAN card:

Go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Submit the OTP generated on the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

A 15-digit acknowledgement number will be generated.

Once allotted, you can download e-PAN card from the portal.

The e-PAN is also sent to the applicant on her/his e-mail ID, if it is registered with Aadhaar.

The instant PAN facility was announced by the Finance minister in the Union Budget FY21. The last date for the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is June 30, 2020.

