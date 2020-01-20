How hackers robbed Rs 1.5 lakh from Noida girl's HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card in metro

A Noida-based girl received a jolt from the blue when she got robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh without any OTP or PIN. Neha Chandra was traveling in the metro when her wallet was stolen on New Year's Eve. And within just minutes, she lost her hard-earned money. The fraudulent transactions were made via the girl's HDFC Bank Debit Card and HDFC Bank Credit Card.

Within a period of just 15-20 minutes, she lost Rs 1.5 lakh in three fraudulent transactions on her HDFC debit card and credit card. Two of the fraudulent transactions on her HDFC Bank Debit card were worth Rs 52,499.99 and Rs 44,544.24. Another transaction on her HDFC Bank credit card was worth Rs 52,499.99. These transactions were done at the same merchant called ASHANTI, PARIS 10/FR.

Approaches HDFC Customer care for help

Shocked over the loss of her hard-earned money, Neha promptly informed the HDFC customer care, got both her HDFC Bank credit card and HDFC Bank debit card blocked. She transferred the rest of the amount from the affected savings account to another joint HDFC account. Neha then lodged an FIR in Paris.

Neha was well within time to take immediate steps within the RBI guideline. Within 12 hours, she sent all the paperwork to HDFC Bank. She adhered to the RBI guidelines that provide a three-day window for the affected customers to complete necessary formalities in case of a fraudulent online transaction and once done, the bank will reverse the amount stolen on credit card within 10 working days.

No amount received from HDFC Bank

However, Neha has not yet received any amount from HDFC Bank. She was asked by the bank to get the FIR translated into English that will cost her Rs 8,000.

HDFC says customer's money safe

On the other hand, the HDFC in a statement said it was investigating the case. The bank assured that the customer's money was safe and she would be intimated upon the completion of the investigation.