Gold Price Today: Gold jumps Rs 102, silver declines Rs 249

Gold prices in the national capital jumped by Rs 102 to Rs 49,228 per 10 gram on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,126 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver, however, declined by Rs 249 to Rs 50,573 per kg from Rs 50,822 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up by Rs 102 amid rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,781 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 18.08 per ounce.

