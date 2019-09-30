Monday, September 30, 2019
     
Fuel prices continue to soar across metro cities. Check revised rates

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.25 a litre while that of diesel by Rs 1.75 a litre since September 17 after the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities on September 13.

New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 12:34 IST
Monday witnessed a surge in prices of fuel as petrol price was up by 7-8 paise and diesel by 9-10 paise, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol was being sold for Rs 74.42 a litre, while diesel was available at Rs 67.33 a litre on Monday, even as international crude oil prices stabilised after the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month.

Petrol prices rose to Rs 77.10 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 80.08 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.36 a litre in Chennai.

Diesel prices rose to Rs 69.75 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.64 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.19 a litre in Chennai.

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.25 a litre while that of diesel by Rs 1.75 a litre since September 17 after the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities on September 13.

The fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India. When international crude oil prices rise, prices in India also go up. Other factors like rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and demand also impact the price of fuel.

