Image Source : PTI Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol nears Rs 100 in Patna after Bengaluru, Mumbai, diesel tops Rs 101 in Rajasthan

Oil marketing companies (OMC) again raised fuel prices on Sunday with petrol price in the national capital crossing the Rs 97 per litre mark. Petrol is selling for Rs 97.22 per litre in Delhi on Sunday, up from Rs 96.93 on Saturday.

Cost of diesel in the national capital was at Rs 87.97 per litre, up from Rs 87.69 on Saturday. On Saturday, fuel prices were unchanged across the four metro cities.

In the other key metros of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices on Sunday were at Rs 103.36, Rs 98.40 and Rs 97.12 per litre, respectively, higher than Saturday's levels.

Petrol price has reached very close to hitting the century mark all across the country extending the scope of historic high prices that had already made the fuel rate cross the Rs 100 per litre mark in certain cities and towns of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In tandem with petrol, price of diesel also increased. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 95.44, Rs 92.58 and Rs 90.82 per litre, respectively.

