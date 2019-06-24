Monday, June 24, 2019
     
India's leading e-tailer Flipkart, co-founder sells part stake to Walmart for 531 crore

"Walmart increased its equity holding in Flipkart by buying 5,39,912 shares of its erstwhile co-founder Binny Bansal for $76 million through its Luxembourg-based entity.

Bengaluru Published on: June 24, 2019 9:43 IST
Binny Bansal, the co-founder of India's leading e-tailer Flipkart, sold around 54 lakh of his equity shares valued at $76 million (Rs 531 crore) to world's retail giant Walmart's Luxembourg entity FIT Holdings SARL, business intelligence platform Paper.vc said on Monday.

"Walmart increased its equity holding in Flipkart by buying 5,39,912 shares of its erstwhile co-founder Binny Bansal for $76 million through its Luxembourg-based entity FIT Holdings SARL," said the Chennai-based Paper.vc in an e-mail to IANS.

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

