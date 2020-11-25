eBikeGo to install 3,000 IoT enabled smart charging stations across 5 cities in India

Image Source : EBIKEGO eBikeGo aims to install 12,000 - 15,000 charging stations all across the country in a year.

Quick urbanization has filled versatility needs, driving an expanded interest for vehicles. While it is an indication of progress, it has prompted low air quality and expanded reliance on rough oil. To counter the evil impacts of non-renewable energy sources, electric portability is in effect genuinely considered as another option. Further, India has vowed to diminish carbon power by 33-35 per cent by 2030.

Changing our vehicles to run on inexhaustible wellsprings of energy is vital to tending to concerns over energy security and environmental change. Electric vehicles that are completely or somewhat fueled by batteries charged from the electrical lattice, consider such a progress.

Over 80 per cent of the total vehicles in India include 2 wheelers, as opposed to 4 wheelers in western countries. About 1.56 lakh electric 2 wheelers were sold in the country in the last financial year ending March 2020 which is 20 per cent higher than the previous year.

Quick Hack

Fulfill the dream of the Prime Minister's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and #VocalForLocal Mission.

eBikeGo aims to install 12,000 - 15,000 charging stations all across the country in a year.

To fill this gap in the ecosystem and to increase the demand for electric vehicles, eBikeGo, India's leading smart electric two-wheeler mobility platform is planning to launch its own IoT enabled smart charging stations - eBikeGo Charge. These smart charging stations will be IoT enabled where every two-wheeler can charge its vehicles. In the first phase, 3000 Charging stations will be installed in 5 cities - New Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai in 3 months and in one-year eBikeGo aims to install 12000 - 15000 charging stations all across the country.

eBikeGo to start installing these charging stations with effect from 1st December 2020. In these smart charging stations, users can charge their vehicle using QR code, after scanning QR code the charge will activate, then the user can see in his phone app how many units of electricity they consumed and even the shop owners who install these charging stations can know and monitor how much units they sold. Using IoT, eBikeGo can monitor how much battery is left in the vehicle and how much charge is required for the vehicle.

In particular, if hydro, sun based, and wind age keeps on being incorporated into the worldwide power framework, we can control an EV-based transportation network neatly and economically. To this end, significant vehicle makers are currently delivering and showcasing EVs.

Surprisingly, at the hour of this composition, drivers are delayed to embrace EVs because of various concerns. The two biggest concerns are range tension—the dread of being abandoned without power and the dread that vital charging framework doesn't exist—and the obscure profit for venture of EVs over their lifetime. This postulation presents computational methodologies for estimating and relieving EV reception hindrances.

Through the Battery management system, eBikeGo will notify the user about the battery percentage, nearby charging stations, when the battery is reduced, how many kilometres a vehicle will go in the remaining battery and even users can pre-book at the charging station.

eBikeGo will launch the app called eBikeGo Charge app to monitor all these systems. After charging the vehicle, the user can pay using UPI, credit, debit cards or cash. The cost of charging will be very low as compared to petrol prices. It will cost about 20-50 paise per kilometre to charge the two-wheelers as well as three wheelers. The cost of the charging will be 5 times cheaper than the cost of petrol. It will be installed in densely populated market places and shops. It will also reduce the problem of battery swapping stations. In these swapping stations, users have to reduce the battery and change it on a swapping station. The cost of battery swapping is approximately the same as the cost of petrol.

It will be manufactured on a contractual basis by an Indian Company. That’s why it is fulfilling the dream of the Prime Minister’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and #VocalForLocal. It will not only be useful for vehicle owners but can also benefit the shop owners who will install these charging stations at their shops. It will help them to save electricity and it will also bring new customers, generating traffic to their shops. This will further increase their business.

"We are very happy and delighted to install the charging stations in the first phase in all the prominent cities which saw higher demand for electric vehicles. This step will not only help to boost the demand for electric vehicles and its ecosystem in the country but can also help to reduce the pollution and problems of battery swapping systems. Now more people will go for electric vehicles when there are a lot more charging stations. We hope that state governments will also come forward with us to install more and more charging stations across the country to promote the eco-friendly way of commuting" said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

Latest Business News