Burger King India's stocks hit upper circuit again

International quick service restaurant chain Burger King India Ltd's (BKIL) roll on the bourses continued with the stock gaining about 20 per cent since a day ago, reaching Rs 166.05 just after 11.15 a.m. on BSE, hitting the upper circuit for the second day running.

The company's stock got listed on Indian bourses on Monday and on the debut day itself it opened on a premium of over 87 per cent over the IPO price at Rs 112.50. The stock ended the day on Monday hitting the upper circuit, garnering a premium of over 130, at Rs 138.40.

The performance of the stock had even defied projections made by analysts who had expected Burger King to list at around 70-75 percent premium over issue price.

"Such listing was in line with our expectation as the company issue was priced at a significant discount compared to listed peers such as Jubilant FoodWorks (Domino's Pizza) and Westlife Development (McDonald). Short term investors can book profit. We advise long term investors to stay invested in the company as there is ample scope available for the company to increase its business in India," Keshav Lahoti Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd said.

BKIL enjoys exclusive National Master Franchisee Rights in India till December 31, 2039, with an obligation to develop and open atleast 700 restaurants by December 2026. It is one of the fastest growing QSR chain India with 268 restaurants spread across 17 states/UTs and 57 cities. It has already garnered 5 per cent market share in India's Rs 34,800 crore QSR market.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Over FY18-20, BKIL's Revenue/EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 49%/258% led by 2x the store strength. However, it continues to make losses at PAT level. The same store sales growth stood at 12.2%/29.2% in FY18/FY19 while it surprisingly became flat in FY20. In 1HFY21, revenue declined 68% YoY, while it made losses at EBITDA and PAT levels due to the Covid-19 impact.

