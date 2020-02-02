Budget allocation for SPG, tasked with PM Modi’s security, increased to Rs 600 crore

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to his supporters

The budget allocation for the Special Protection Group (SPG), incharge of Prime Minister’s security, has been increased from Rs 540 crore last year to Rs 600 crore this time around, the budget document has revealed. The SPG is reportedly a 3000-person strong force which exclusively takes care of the PM’s security.

The SPG Act was amended in 2019 to include only the Prime Ministers as well as their immediate families. As per the latest amendment, former Prime Ministers would only be eligible for SPG protection till five years after they have demitted office. The SPG protection for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was withdrawn in August 2019.

The SPG protection for Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former party head Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn in November last year.

The SPG was constituted in 1985 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, tasked back then with protecting the Prime Ministers. After the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the mandate of the SPG was extended to include the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.