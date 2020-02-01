Image Source : FILE 100 more airports to come up in India by 2025, Sitharaman announces

Presenting Budget 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that 100 more airports will be developed in India by 2025 to support the UDAN scheme. She said Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.

Sitharaman said 1,150 trains will run under the public private partnership (PPP) mode, also four stations will be redeveloped with the help of the private sector.

Besides, the minister promised more Tejas type trains to connect tourist destinations. She said a proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.