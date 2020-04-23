Image Source : PTI BSES launches digital platform for consumer connect

In the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES on Wednesday announced the launch of its 'BSES Aap Ke Saath' digital platform to connect with consumers. A BSES statement said a virtual Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) meeting was organized -- a first such virtual initiative -- in capital's Saket and R.K. Puram localities under the jurisdiction of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL).

"This virtual meeting, organised last evening with around 40 representatives from around 20 RWAs from Saket and R.K. Puram in south Delhi, was inaugurated over a secure virtual audio-video platform by BRPL CEO Amal Sinha," the statement said.

"A similar virtual RWA meeting was organised by BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), which was attended by residents from east and central Delhi. BYPL CEO P.R. Kumar led the BYPL team. More such meetings have been planned with RWAs in south, west, east and central Delhi in the days and weeks ahead," it added.

The statement also said that this virtual platform will address customers' queries and concerns, while simultaneously updating them about the steps being taken by BSES to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

These services are designed on various digital platforms so that consumers continue to get BSES services while following government guidelines to fight the coronavirus, it said.

Noting that the initiative is being conducted over secure online audio-video platforms, a BSES spokesperson said: "Consumers continue to get our services while maintaining social distancing. We can be contacted through our digital platforms like the BSES website, mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS and the call centre."

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage