As Boycott China chorus grows, here's list of top Chinese companies in India

Massive protest against China is being held across the country with many breaking their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products to mark their protest. #BoycottChina, #BoycottChineseProducts, #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina have been trending hashtag on social media platforms.

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2020 15:18 IST
Boycott Chinese products or companies chorus is growing across the country amid rising tension between India and China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh.

Massive protest against China is being held across the country with many breaking their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products to mark their protest. Traders’ body and several leaders have call for a boycott of Chinese goods. Similar voices were raised by people on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.  #BoycottChina, #BoycottChineseProducts,  #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina have been trending hashtag on social media platforms. #TeachLessonToChina and #ChinaGetOut also filled several social media posts. 

There are many Chinese companies operating in India. Especially, the Indian smartphone market is currently dominated by Chinese companies with four out of the top five companies belonging to the country as per a Counterpoint report.

As per FICCI, Chinese have invested in the following Indian sectors:-

1. Automobile Industry (40%)

2. Metallurgical Industry (17%)

3. Power (7%)

4. Construction (5%)

5. Services (4%)

India sends 8% of its total exports to China whereas China sends only 3% of its total exports to India. At present, India imports about Rs 5.25 lakh crore, i.e. $ 70 billion, worth of goods annually from China. 

Here's The List of Top Chinese Companies in India:

Chinese Mobile Companies in India

Chinese Software Companies in India

Other Sectors Chinese Companies in India

Xiaomi (MI)

Alibaba Group

i.UC Browser

Haier

Oppo

Bytedance

i.Tik Tok

ii.Vigo Video

iii.News Republic

Volvo (Own by Geely)

Vivo

Tencent Holding

i. Pubg

ii. WeChat

MG (Own by SAIC Motors)

Oneplus

Cheetah Mobile

i. Whatscall

ii.Cheetah Keyboard

iii.CM Browser

iv.Tap Tap Dash

v. Battery Doctor

vi.Clean Master

vii.CM Backup

viii.CM Browser

Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Huawei

Huawei

Shanghai Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Coolpad

ZTE

Beijing Automotive

Motorola

WISCO (I) P. Ltd.

LeEco

ZTE KangunTelecon Company (I) P. Ltd.

Lenovo

China Dongfang International

Meizu

Baoshan Iron & Steel Ltd.

Tecno

Shougang International

Meizu

Chongqing Lifan Industry Ltd.

Honor

China Dongfang International

Gionee

Sany Heavy Industry Ltd.

Gfive

Cheetah Multitrade P. Ltd."

Hair

"YAPP India Automotives Systems Pvt. Ltd."

TCL

Dongfang Electric"

Traders’ body CAIT calls for the boycott of 3,000 Chinese products

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items which include cosmetics, bags, toys, furniture, footwear, watches. 

The traders’ body released a list of over 450 broad categories of commodities, which have over 3,000 Chinese products.

The CAIT said that the objective is to reduce the import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021. 

