Image Source : FILE As Boycott China chorus grows, here's list of top Chinese companies in India

Boycott Chinese products or companies chorus is growing across the country amid rising tension between India and China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh.

Massive protest against China is being held across the country with many breaking their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products to mark their protest. Traders’ body and several leaders have call for a boycott of Chinese goods. Similar voices were raised by people on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. #BoycottChina, #BoycottChineseProducts, #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina have been trending hashtag on social media platforms. #TeachLessonToChina and #ChinaGetOut also filled several social media posts.

There are many Chinese companies operating in India. Especially, the Indian smartphone market is currently dominated by Chinese companies with four out of the top five companies belonging to the country as per a Counterpoint report.

As per FICCI, Chinese have invested in the following Indian sectors:-

1. Automobile Industry (40%)

2. Metallurgical Industry (17%)

3. Power (7%)

4. Construction (5%)

5. Services (4%)

India sends 8% of its total exports to China whereas China sends only 3% of its total exports to India. At present, India imports about Rs 5.25 lakh crore, i.e. $ 70 billion, worth of goods annually from China.

Here's The List of Top Chinese Companies in India:

Chinese Mobile Companies in India Chinese Software Companies in India Other Sectors Chinese Companies in India Xiaomi (MI) Alibaba Group i.UC Browser Haier Oppo Bytedance i.Tik Tok ii.Vigo Video iii.News Republic Volvo (Own by Geely) Vivo Tencent Holding i. Pubg ii. WeChat MG (Own by SAIC Motors) Oneplus Cheetah Mobile i. Whatscall ii.Cheetah Keyboard iii.CM Browser iv.Tap Tap Dash v. Battery Doctor vi.Clean Master vii.CM Backup viii.CM Browser Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd. Huawei Huawei Shanghai Electric India Pvt. Ltd. Coolpad ZTE Beijing Automotive Motorola .. WISCO (I) P. Ltd. LeEco .. ZTE KangunTelecon Company (I) P. Ltd. Lenovo .. China Dongfang International Meizu .. Baoshan Iron & Steel Ltd. Tecno .. Shougang International Meizu .. Chongqing Lifan Industry Ltd. Honor .. China Dongfang International Gionee .. Sany Heavy Industry Ltd. Gfive .. Cheetah Multitrade P. Ltd." Hair .. "YAPP India Automotives Systems Pvt. Ltd." TCL .. Dongfang Electric"

Traders’ body CAIT calls for the boycott of 3,000 Chinese products

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items which include cosmetics, bags, toys, furniture, footwear, watches.

The traders’ body released a list of over 450 broad categories of commodities, which have over 3,000 Chinese products.

The CAIT said that the objective is to reduce the import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage