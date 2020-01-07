Bank strike tomorrow: Bank branches, ATM services likely to be hit amid Bharat Bandh

Bank strike tomorrow amid Bharat Bandh; Bank branches, ATM services likely to be hit

Bharat Bandh 2020: Services at several bank branches and ATMs are likely to be hit on January 8 (Wednesday) as Central traders unions and bank unions have called a nationwide strike. The bank strike call is part of a Bharat Bandh call given by ten central trade unions. Bank employees belonging to five bank unions will also join the strike. The call for 'Bharat Bandh' in January 2020 has been given to press for 14 demands.

According to reports, around 25 crore people will participate in the all-India strike tomorrow to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

Bank, ATM services to be hit:

The trade unions claim they have decided to go on a strike after a futile meeting with the Central Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar . Most of the lenders have already informed stock exchanges about the January 8 strike and its impact on banking services.

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted due to the strike. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted.

India's largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), said bank operations will be minimal as the membership of bank employees in unions participating in the strike is very few.

Bank of Baroda fears operation of its branches and offices may be affected or even paralyzed as a result of the bank strike tomorrow. However, Netbanking services are unlikely to be affected.

Trade unions call bank strike amid Bharat Bandh

Various bank employee associations, including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike.

Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

"The Ministry of Labour has failed to assure on any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on January 2, 2020. The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions," the 10 CTUs said in a joint statement.

"We expect participation of not less than 25 crore of working people in the forthcoming National General Strike on January 8, 2020, to be followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the Government," it said.