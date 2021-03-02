Amazon changes app logo. Here's why

Image Source : SCREENGRABS Amazon tweaks its new phone app logo.

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has quietly tweaked its new phone app logo after the company faced criticism from users.

Amazon had recently changed the logo or phone app symbol. The new app logo has a brown box, that resembles a packaging box with an adhesive blue strip, appears to be a tape above its signature arrow symbol.

However, within weeks after Amazon changed its app symbol, some users critcised that the blue strip above the arrow symbol resembles Adolf Hitler's moustache.

In the tweaked app logo now, the blue strip has been changed to look like someone is tearing the tape.

Earlier, the e-commerce giant had replaced its app logo from a shopping cart with Amazon written on it to a brown box, resembling its packaging.

