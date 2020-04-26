Akshay Tritiya 2020: SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks offering gold online amid lockdown

Akshaya Tritiya is a yearly festival that signifies the arrival of the spring. However, this year buying gold on occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2020 might not be the usual affair as the country undergoes a nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. If you are planning to buy gold, one can buy it online. ​SBI, HFDC and other banks are offering gold online. One can reportedly buy gold online in various forms. These forms include gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). The price of gold in India has shot up over the last few months. On Friday, Gold futures were up 0.17% or Rs 78 to Rs 46,505 per 10 grams on Friday.

"Our branches will be closed on Sunday, 26th April. However, you can choose to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya via our online service," HDFC said in a message.

*E-Gold is offered by SafeGold - a product of Digital Gold India Private Limited - and is a third party product. HDFC Bank is acting as a payment gateway in facilitating these transactions.

"Happy Akshaya Tritiya! Stay home, stay safe & order 24ct 999.9/999 pure Gold Coins online. Available in different deities & denominations," Muthoot said in a tweet.

Here’s how to buy gold via Paytm and PhonePe:

How to buy gold via Paytm:

Login to Paytm and create an account

Click on the gold icon on Paytm

You would need to choose between two gold seller -- Augmount selling 24K 99.9 per cent gold or MMTC-PAMP selling 24K 99.99 per cent gold

After selecting a seller, enter the amount you want to purchase gold in Rupees or grams.

Following this, you would need to make the payment and you will be able to complete your gold purchase

How to buy gold via PhonePe:

Download the PhonePe app and create and account

Click on My Money

Click on the gold icon under investment

You would need to choose between two gold seller -- Safegold OR MMTC-PAMP

Enter the amount you want to purchase gold in Rupees or grams.

Following this, click on proceed to payment to compete your gold purchase

Here are banks offering gold online:

E-Gold* by HDFC ​Bank and SafeGold

E-Gold a form of Digital Gold is now offered by SafeGold on the HDFC Bank NetBanking platform

E-Gold* on NetBanking allows you to invest in gold online. You can buy gold digitally and store in your gold wallet powered by SafeGold.

Login to NetBanking > Click on BillPay & Recharge > Invest > Gold

In case you require any further information, you may call 888 1000 800.

SBI Bank Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme (R-GDS)

Short Term Bank Deposit (STBD) : Tenure 1 to 3 years

Medium Term Government Deposit (MTGD) : Tenure: 5-7 years . The deposit will be accepted by the Bank on behalf of the Central Government.

Long Term Government Deposit (LTGD) Tenure 12-15 years.

The deposit will be accepted by the Bank on behalf of the Central Government.

(Deposites can be accepted for broken period aslo)

The deposit will be accepted by the Bank on behalf of the Central Government. (Deposites can be accepted for broken period aslo) Deposit Quantity Minimum : 30 gms (gross)

Deposit Quantity Maximum: No Limit

STBD

The current interest rates are as under :

For 1 year : 0.50% p.a.

Above 1 year up to 2 years : 0.55% p.a.

Above 2 years up to 3 years : 0.60% p.a.

ICICI Bank: Dream Gold Plan

Secured and fixed returns on Fixed Deposit/ Recurring Deposit

Minimum deposit amount :

Cumulative Fixed Deposit: Minimum Rs. 12,000/-

Recurring Deposit: Minimum Rs. 2,000/- per month

Minimum Tenure of FD/ RD : 6 months

Premature withdrawal: Allowed

Option of automatic renewal or automatic closure on maturity

Channelize your savings to build a corpus for the funds required to buy gold coins

Attractive fixed deposit interest rates across various tenures

No Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) for on Recurring Deposits

Safety: ICICI Bank FDs/RDs are rated “AAA” indicating safety by leading Credit Rating agencies CARE & ICRA

Flexibility : Option to buy 99.99% pure gold coins from ICICI Bank. Discount on any amount of gold coins purchased from ICICI Bank within 3 months of maturity / withdrawal of the Dream Gold Deposit

Liquidity : Premature withdrawal allowed , subject to premature charge as applicable Loan against deposits available upto 90% of the deposit amount Option of instant credit card against FD ( at select locations only)



