Image Source : FILE Domestic flights: AirAsia begins flights on Mumbai-Guwahati, Mumbai-Srinagar routes

AirAsia India has announced it will start flights on the Mumbai-Guwahati and the Mumbai-Srinagar routes from Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the airline said the Mumbai-Guwahati flight will operate three times a week while the flight on the Mumbai-Srinagar route will operate four times a week.

The low-cost carrier currently connects 20 cities in India through its flights.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months when routine aviation operations were ceased due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, Indian airlines have been permitted by the government to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage