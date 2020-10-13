Aadhaar PVC card: UIDAI releases all-new pocket-sized Aadhaar card. How to apply online

Aadhaar PVC card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced all-new Aadhaar PVC Card, which easily fits in your wallet just like your ATM or debit card. UIDAI has allowed Aadhaar reprint on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card that individuals can now order online. Aadhaar PVC card will be delivered by Speed Post within five working days (excluding the date of request).
"Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," the Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI mentioned in a tweet.
Who can get Aadhaar PVC Card?
Any individual having an Aadhaar number can apply for the PVC card. “Order Aadhaar Card” is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number.
What are the security features of “Aadhaar PVC Card”?
This card contains security features like:
- Secure QR Code
- Hologram
- Micro text
- Ghost image
- Issue Date & Print Date
- Guilloche Pattern
- Embossed Aadhaar Logo
What are the charges to be paid for “Aadhaar PVC Card”?
Individuals will have to pay Rs 50 for getting their Aadhaar PVC card.
How to order Aadhaar PVC Card
Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website: www.uidai.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' in the 'My Aadhaar' section
Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number/16-digit virtual ID or 28-digit Enrolment ID
Step 4: Enter the security code. Individuals can opt for non-registered mobile numbers
Step 5: Click on 'Send OTP'. A one-time password will be sent on your registered mobile number or the alternate/number mentioned
Step 6: Enter the OTP. Check the 'Terms and Conditions'. Click on the Submit button
Step 7: Check the preview of the Aadhaar card for verification (only in case of registered mobile numbers)
Step 8: Click on the 'Make Payment' button. You will be redirected to the payment gateway
Step 9: Make the payment using credit/debit card, Net banking or UPI
Step 10: On successful payment, a receipt will be generated. A 28-digit Service Request Number (SRN) will also be sent to the mobile number via SMS.