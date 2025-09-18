Zydus Wellness stock split: Why shares fall up to 80% today on some platforms? In five, three and two years, the scrip has yielded a positive return of 36.76, 58.64 and 61.65 per cent, respectively. In one year, the scrip has gained 21.37 per cent, as against a 0.16 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

Shares of Zydus Wellness, a company which has a range of brands, including Glucon-D, Nutralite, Complan, Sugar Free, Nycil and Everyuth Naturals, are in focus today as they trade ex-date for a stock split. The board of directors of the company has earlier approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. This means shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each will be subdivided into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The stock price was adjusted today as the shares trade subdivided or adjusted. As a result, the counter opened at Rs 522.95 today. On some platforms, it showed an 80 per cent fall from the previous close of Rs 2,579.10, as they displayed the unadjusted price, which is 515.80.

However, the stock later surged and reached a high of Rs 527.95, representing a 2.35 per cent gain. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 521 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 16,576.17 crore.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 229 per cent in 10 years. In five, three and two years, the scrip has yielded a positive return of 36.76, 58.64 and 61.65 per cent, respectively. In one year, the scrip has gained 21.37 per cent, as against a 0.16 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

Zydus Wellness to acquire UK-based Comfort Click

Zydus Wellness Ltd recently said its subsidiary will acquire UK-based Comfort Click for GBP 239 million.

Alidac UK Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Comfort Click, including its three subsidiaries located in Ireland, the US and India.

The equity value of the buyout is GBP 239 million, subject to customary and agreed adjustments under the terms of the SPA, Zydus Wellness said in a statement.

The acquisition marks Zydus Wellness' first overseas acquisition and its entry into the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) segment, it added.