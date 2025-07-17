Wipro Interim Dividend: IT major announces Rs 5 interim dividend along with Q1 results - Check record date Wipro Interim Dividend, Q1 Results: Wipro, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, has posted an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit.

IT major Wipro has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 for its shareholders, along with quarterly results for the quarter ended June 30 2025. The company has also announced the record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. Additionally, the company has announced a payment date for the interim dividend to eligible shareholders.

Wipro Dividend 2025: Record Date

According to the information shared, the company has fixed July 28, 2025, as the record date. A record date is important as this helps the company identify the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

Wipro Dividend 2025: Payment Date

The company stated that the interim dividend payment will be made to eligible shareholders on or before August 15, 2025.

“Payment of interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the Members of the Company as on July 28, 2025, being the Record Date. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before August 15, 2025,” the filing reads.

Wipro Q1 Results

Wipro, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, has reported an 11 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in its net profit. The company has reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,336.5 crore during the June quarter. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 3,036.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Wipro was up marginally to Rs 22,134.6 crore during the April-June period from Rs 21,963.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Wipro Share Price

Share of Wipro settled at Rs 260.25 apiece on the BSE as against the previous close of Rs 262.70, indicating a fall of 0.93 per cent. However, the counter had started the trading session in the green at Rs 294.55.

On the NSE, the scrip started the trading session in green at Rs 263.80 and ended with a fall of 1.54 per cent at Rs 258.75.