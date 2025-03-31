Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus as govt to acquire shares worth Rs 37,000 - Details The spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) instalment due for FY26, including the 2015 spectrum auction shortfall, aggregated to Rs 32,723.5 crore.

Shares of Vodafone Idea will be in focus on Tuesday, when the market opens after an extended weekend, as the government is set to acquire shares worth Rs 36,950 crore in lieu of outstanding spectrum auction dues. After this, the government's stake in Vodafone Idea will more than double to 48.99 per cent.

At present, the government holds a 22.6 per cent stake in the debt-ridden Vodafone Idea and is the single-largest shareholder. After the fresh acquisition, its total holding will be more than the combined stake of the company's promoter firms - Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group.

VIL promoters hold 14.76 per cent and 22.56 per cent stake in the company, respectively, at present.

"The Ministry of Communications...in line with the September 2021 Reforms and Support Package for Telecom Sector has decided to convert the outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred dues repayable after expiry of the moratorium period, into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India. The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs 36,950 crore," the filing said.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) said it has been directed to issue 3,695 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each within 30 days after issuance of the necessary order from relevant authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"Post the aforesaid issuance of equity shares, the Government of India shareholding in the Company will increase from existing 22.60 per cent to approximately 48.99 per cent. The promoters will continue to have operational control of the company," the filing said.

Meanwhile, the counter ended the session in the red as it closed at Rs 6.81 on the BSE. This is a fall of 1.73 per cent from the previous close of Rs 6.93. The 52-week low and high of the stock are Rs 6.60 and Rs 19.15. The market cap of the company is Rs 48,618 crore.

With PTI inputs