Vodafone Idea Share Price: Stock gains as company plans to expand 5G footprint, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Vodafone Idea gained on Friday, trading near a 52-week high as the company said it is expanding its 5G network. The stock opened with a minor gain at Rs 13.64, up from the previous close of Rs 13.62, on the BSE. It later touched a high of Rs 13.73, representing a gain of Rs 0.11, or 0.80 per cent. This is 1.69 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 13.87, touched on May 21, 2026. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 6.12, hit on August 14, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 13.67 with a gain of 0.37 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,48,104.93 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 13.62 and later touched the highs and lows of Rs 13.72 and 13.53, respectively.

Vodafone Idea to expand 5G footprint

The company said it is expanding its 5G network across West Bengal, with rollout planned across seven more cities by June, company officials said on Thursday.

According to the company, the expansion of 5G network prioritises industrial hubs, high data consumption centres and emerging urban clusters.

"Following its 5G launch in Kolkata and Siliguri last year, Vi is now strengthening its 5G footprint across multiple cities in West Bengal. As part of its planned rollout, Vi 5G is now available in Malda, Haldia, Berhampur and will soon be live in Durgapur, Asansol, Habra-Ashoknagar, Burdwan, Kharagpur, Gangtok, and Darjeeling by June," the company said in a statement.

The rollout was guided by "a clear focus on prioritising high-demand locations spanning high-data consumption centres as well as areas with significant footfall including industrial, commercial and tourism hubs," said Sovan Mukherjee, Business Head – Kolkata, Rest of Bengal, Assam and the North-East.

VI Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 102.37 per cent in one year, as against the correction of 6.66 per cent in the benchmark index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 17.56 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)