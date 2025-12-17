Upper circuit alert: This FMCG stock hits upper circuit for 8th consecutive session, check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.32. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of cigarettes and tobacco products company Elitecon International continued to hit the upper circuit for the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, even as stock markets remain volatile. The counter surged 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 126.60 apiece as soon as the trading session began. The counter has been gaining for the last 9 days and has risen 47.35 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 20,237.01 crore.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 422.65 on August 25, 2025. It has a 52-week low of Rs 8.51.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.32. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a multibagger return of 1387.66 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 1120.83 per cent. However, it has corrected 24.91 per cent in three months, as against the positive return of 2.13 per cent by the benchmark index.

What's behind the rally

The recent rally in the stock comes after the company has signed a USD 97.35 million or Rs 8.75 billion multi-year export agreement with UAE-based Yuvi International Trade FZE.

Meanwhile, Brokerage firm Khandwala Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating to the Elitecon International stock. The brokerage has given a target price of Rs 136.

Earlier, the company's quarterly net sales soared 318 per cent to Rs 2,192.09 crore and its net profit surged 63 per cent to Rs 117.20 crore compared with Q1 FY26.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)