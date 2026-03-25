1200% dividend stock: Two-wheeler maker fixes record date for interim dividend, check full details

Mumbai:

Stock markets witnessed a strong rebound on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, on the back of easing tensions on the Middle East war front and robust buying interest. The Nifty ended 399.75 points higher at 22,912.40, while the Sensex was up by 1372.06 points to close at 74,068.45. While the market is expected to open on a cautiously positive note amid persistent selling by foreign institutional investors, driven by global uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and shifting risk appetite. Amid this uncertainty, there is an opportunity for investors to make some additional profit from their investment as a two-wheeler manufacturing company has announced a 1200% interim dividend. The stock we are talking about is TVS Motor Company. However, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date, to be eligible for this corporate action. While the ex-date is the date on which the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is when the company checks its records for stockholders.

TVS Motor Dividend 2026

The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 or 1,200 per cent, per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. According to the information shared, the dividend will be given for 47,50,87,114 equity shares, and it will cost around Rs 570 crore.

TVS Motor Dividend 2026 Record Date, Ex-Date

According to information available from the exchanges, the record date for the interim dividend will be March 31, 2026. The ex-date for this is March 30, 2026.

TVS Motor Dividend Payment Date

The company has announced that the interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days of the declaration, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.

TVS Motor Dividend History

Earlier, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, with an ex-date of March 26, 2025. Before this, the company had announced two other interim dividends of Rs 8 and Rs 5.

TVS Motor Share Price

Meanwhile, shares of the company ended the last trading session in the green. It ended at Rs 3,481.65, a gain of Rs 70.60 or 2.07 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,411.05 on the BSE.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)