Trent Share Price: Stock falls nearly 7% to hit new 52-week low post quarterly results - Check details Trent Share Price: Tata group retail firm Trent operates retail stores under the brand names - Westside, Zudio and Star.

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata group retail firm Trent fell nearly 7 per cent on Monday, November 19, 2025, amid positive momentum in the benchmark indices. The stock opened at Rs 4621.60 against the previous close of Rs 4,624.85 on the BSE. The stock fell further to touch a low of Rs 4,298, representing a 6.81 per cent decline. This is also a 52-week low of the counter. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 7,490, touched on January 1, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 4,325.40 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,53,762.55 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 4,568 against the previous close of Rs 4,627.30 and hit the new 52-week low of Rs 4,311.

