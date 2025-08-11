This smallcap pharma stock jumps over 19% amid positive start in markets - Check details Stock in focus: Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, witnessed a steep surge on Monday, August 11, 2025. The stock, which belongs to the small-cap category, surged as much as 19 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. The action in stock comes as the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trading session in positive territory amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

The stock opened in the green at Rs 49, up from its previous close of Rs 43.67 on the BSE. It further touched the intraday high of Rs 52, a gain of 19.07 per cent from the last close. As of last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 49.74.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 127.45 and the 52-week low is Rs 42.56. The market cap of the company is Rs 271/95 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Quarterly Results

Earlier, the company reported an 85.84 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 0.19 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 as compared to Rs 1.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the information shared, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter under concern. This is down by 12.18 per cent from Rs 19.03 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.

Also, EBITDA stands at Rs 1.00 crore in June 2025 down 57.63 per cent from Rs 2.36 crore in June 2024.

Share Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex started the trading session in the green and climbed 104.84 points to 79,962.63 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 55.

85 points to 24,419.15.

Among the Sensex firms, the gainers included State Bank of India, Trent, NTPC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

However, Titan, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

The market has rebounded as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,932.81 crore on Friday.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)