This NBFC stock in focus after signing co-lending agreement with State Bank of India - Details

Under this arrangement, the State Bank of India (SBI) and the NBFC will jointly fund loans for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) firm Paisalo Digital are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has entered into a co-lending loan arrangement for small and medium enterprises (SME) products with the State Bank of India (SBI).

