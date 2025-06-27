This NBFC stock in focus after signing co-lending agreement with State Bank of India - Details Under this arrangement, the State Bank of India (SBI) and the NBFC will jointly fund loans for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Mumbai: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) firm Paisalo Digital are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has entered into a co-lending loan arrangement for small and medium enterprises (SME) products with the State Bank of India (SBI).