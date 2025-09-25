This IT stock below Rs 50 trades in green even as markets decline - Here's why Falling for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.32 points to 81,574.31 in the opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.4 points to 25,034.50.

Shares of IT-enabled service provider company Bartronics traded in green on Thursday, September 25, 2025, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade as relentless foreign fund outflows and US H-1B visa fee concerns made investors jittery. Also, a weak trend in global peers drove the domestic equity markets lower. The stock opened in the green at Rs 14.90, against its previous close of Rs 14.86, and touched an intraday high of Rs 15.40. This is a gain of 3.63 per cent against the last close.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages. The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 25.84 and Rs 11.77, respectively.

Acquires 15 Per Cent Equity Stake In Huwel

The stock is in focus as the Hyderabad-based technology and services company has announced a strategic investment of up to Rs 50 crore in Huwel Life Sciences (HLS) Pvt Ltd, a molecular diagnostics innovator based in Hyderabad. Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the company will acquire a 15 per cent equity stake in Huwel, bringing together its scaling expertise with Huwel’s innovation capabilities to accelerate India’s health goals.

Falling for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.32 points to 81,574.31 in the opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.4 points to 25,034.50.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Titan, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti and Eternal were among the laggards.

However, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and Infosys were among the major gainers.

In the past four days, the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,298.33 points or 1.56 per cent, and the Nifty declined 366.7 points or 1.44 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,425.75 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

