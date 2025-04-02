This IT company shares extend gain for the second consecutive day as company expands overseas business Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous session, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Shares of microcap IT company Bartronics India Ltd extended the gain on Wednesday, i.e. on April 2, 2025, and jumped nearly 3 per cent following an expansion update.

The counter started the session in green at Rs 14.85 against the previous close of Rs 14.66 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 15.09 - a gain of 2.93 per cent. Last seen, the IT stock was trading in green at Rs 14.71 per share with a gain of over 0.34 per cent.

On the NSE, the counter opened flat at Rs 14.60 on NSE against the previous close of Rs 14.63.

The surge comes amid firm buying following the business update shared by the IT services firm.

“We would like to inform you that Bartronics India Limited has opened its Branch office in the name and style of ‘Bartronics India Limited Branch office Singapore’ at 111, North Bridge road, #20-50, Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 179098,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Bartronics India shares have given multibagger returns of over 2,100 per cent in the last five years. The stock has given a return of 172 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected more than 19 per cent in the last one-year period. In the past one month, the stock has witnessed some buying action, rising 9.08 per cent during this period.

The stock hit its 52-week high level of Rs 25.84 on October 11, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at Rs 12.87, touched on April 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous session, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 256.82 points to 76,281.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 84.9 points to 23,250.60.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Zomato and Adani Ports were among the gainers.

Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were among the laggards.