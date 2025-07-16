Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 34% ; revenue up 2.7% Tech Mahindra Q1 Results, Tech Mahindra Share Price: The Pune-headquartered firm had logged a net profit of Rs 851.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

IT services firm Tech Mahindra has announced its financial year for the April-June quarter of the FY26. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has posted a consolidated net profit for the quarter under consideration at Rs 1,140.6 crore. This is a growth of 33.95 per cent over Rs 851.5 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from the operations of the Pune-headquartered firm for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 came in 2.65 per cent higher at Rs 13,351.2 crore, as compared to Rs 13,005.5 crore in the year-ago period.

However, on a sequential basis, the net profit was 2.2 per cent lower in the quarter under review. The company had reported a net profit of 1,166.7 crore. Similarly, revenues saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent when compared to 13,384 crore in the January-March quarter of the FY25.



"Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44 per cent on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies," Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said.

The company's total headcount stood at 148,517 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 897 employees year-on-year. The LTM (last twelve months) IT services attrition was at 12.6 per cent.

Mahindra Q1 Results: Key Highlights

Revenue at USD 1,564 million; up 0.4 per cent YoY

EBIT at USD 172 million; up 30.2 per cent YoY

EBIT Margin 11.1 per cent; up 260 bps YoY

Profit after tax (PAT) at USD 133 million; up 30.2 per cent YoY

PAT Margin 8.5 per cent; up 190 bps YoY

Free cash flow at USD 86 million

New deal wins TCV USD 809 million

Mahindra Share Price

Shares of the company will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday, as the financial results were announced after the closing of market hours. Today, shares of the company settled 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 1,609 apiece on the BSE.