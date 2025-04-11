TCS Share Price: Tech giant's stock under pressure after net profit dips 1.7 per cent TCS Share Price: On the BSE, the counter started the session at Rs 3290 against the previous close of Rs 3,246.10 and was the only stock from the Sensex 30 pack to trade in the red in early trade.

TCS Share Price: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), country's largest IT service firm, are under pressure on Friday, April 11, 2025, a day after the company reported a 1.7 per cent decline in the March quarter net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, driven largely by a margin contraction.

The counter opened in the green at Rs 3,289.55 against the previous close of Rs 3,246.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, it soon fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 3,212.10 despite the Nifty IT gaining 1.75 per cent in the opening trade.

On the BSE, the counter started the session at Rs 3290 against the previous close of Rs 3,246.10 and was the only stock from the Sensex 30 pack to trade in the red in early trade.

The stock was trading in the green at Rs 3,248.10 with a gain of Rs 2 or 0.06 per cent at the time of writing the news.

The stock is under pressure after the Tata Group company, which is the first major entity to report January-March performance, announced that it will be deferring wage hikes to its 6.07 lakh employees due to the business uncertainties triggered by the tariff issues.

This despite the fact that the company's FY25 net profit increased 4.2 per cent to Rs 48,553 crore on the back of a 6 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 2.55 lakh crore or over USD 30 billion.

The company's managing director and chief executive K Krithivasan said it expects FY26 to be better than FY25 on the revenue front, but acknowledged the ongoing challenges.

There are delays in decision-making when it comes to discretionary spending, he said, adding that there are some project ramp-downs as well.

He was, however, quick to add that there have not been any major project delays.

TCS hired 42,000 freshers from campuses in FY25, and will maintain or improve on the number in FY26, Lakkad said, adding that the attrition inched up to 13.

3 per cent.

The company promoted a sixth of its workforce in the March quarter, leading to a 1 percentage point impact on the operating profit margin.

With PTI inputs